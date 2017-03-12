Children should respect and honor those in authority | Faith | The Press and Standard

Growing up on Wiley Street in the home of my maternal grandmother, the late Mrs. Lela Florence Daniels Gelzer, I was taught to respect my elders — and I had better show it, or there would be dire consequences to pay. In other words, my grandmother did not play, and she had a very low tolerance for those who disrespected their elders.

When she had to leave the house to go downtown to take care of business or to a church meeting, she didn’t have to find a babysitter for us grands because the close relations in the neighborhood kept a watchful eye. You had better behave, because if she got a negative report of the slightest, the switch — one that you were instructed to pick (and it had better not be a flimsy one) — was going to tickle your fancy with every syllable that she spoke.

When she took us to church, we always got there in time for our assigned seat — the row right behind her regular seat to the right of the aisle in Wesley United Methodist Church. All she had to do was hear one of us snicker, and the whole row of us felt the wrath of her long right arm.

Lela Gelzer was an “avid pupil” of Proverbs 22:6 (KJV): “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Now, did I always agree with everything she did to raise me “properly”? No, I did not, but it surely did not kill me because I am still here, and I am doing just fine.

As a mother and a teacher for almost four decades now, I, too, was an “avid pupil” of Proverbs 22:6. Did they all follow my teachings about respect and manners? Yes, many of them did, and some did not. However, this is one of the most misinterpreted verses in the Bible. It doesn’t mean that the child will not stray away, but if the proper foundation has been laid, he will come back to it one day because something will “jar” his memory about respect and manners. Therefore, I have no regrets.

Today, I frequently see disrespect taken to an all-time high! In many homes children have become the authoritative figures, and parents, under the delusion of “love” and “understanding,” tolerate disrespect and selfishness and bow to the whims of their children. God places high value on honoring fathers and mothers because the commandment that speaks to it is the one with a promise. However, children must be taught to respect their parents and other elders.

Exodus 20:12 does not refer to a child’s biological parents only; it applies to any figure in authority over the child. Therefore, it most definitely includes a child’s teachers. It grieves my heart when I hear a student walking down the hall cursing, and teachers are standing right there as if we are oblivious to what is being said; pulling out cell phones trying to use them when that is clearly a school violation; talking back to teachers with such hateful rhetoric, and the list goes on.

Now, am I speaking about every child in the school? No, I am not. For the most part, the majority of the students want to learn and do respect their elders. However, there is a portion who need to follow suit. Those who do not would not have fared well under the tutelage of my grandmother, my parents, and some of my teachers, to name a few: Mrs. Rosa T. Walker, Mrs. Lula Smalls, Mrs. Helen Williams, Mrs. Celia Price, Mrs. Bernetha Williams, Mr. Pelzer, Mr. Luther Bryan, Mrs. Virginia vonLehe, Mrs. Dorothy Graham Buckner, Mrs. Esther Black, Mr. John Bomar, Mrs. Laura Lynn Hughes, Mr. Gus Myers, etc.

There are four reasons why children must respect and honor those in authority: God commands it (Ephesians 6:1); it is right (same verse); it may be “well with you,” (Ephesians 6:3); and you “may” live long on the earth (Exodus 20:12).

Parents, when you have taught your children and set the right example before them, then you have done as God has charged you to do. Telling them is one thing, but setting the example is what will carry the most weight. You cannot tell your child one way to live, and you live another way. God will not be pleased with that.

As you reflect on this topic of respect, please read and share this story by Mayank Argawal, “Respect Your Parents.” It is a perfect illustration for a Sunday School lesson.

“An 80 year old man was sitting on the sofa in his house along with his 45-year-old highly educated son. Suddenly a crow perched on their window.

“The father asked his son, ‘What is this?’

“The son replied, ‘It is a crow.’ After a few minutes, the father asked his son the second time, ‘What is this?’ The son said, ‘Father, I have just now told you that it’s a crow.’” “After a little while, the old father again asked his son the third time, ‘What is this?’

“At this time, an expression of irritation was felt in the son’s tone when he said to his father with a rebuff, ‘It’s a crow, a crow.’ A little after, the father again asked this for the fourth time, ‘What is this?’

“This time the son shouted at his father, ‘Why do you keep asking me the same question again and again, although I have told you so many times that IT IS A CROW. Are you not able to understand this?’ A little later the Father went to his room and came back with an old tattered diary, which he had maintained since his son was born. Upon opening a page, he asked his son to read that page. When the son read it, the following words were written in the diary: ‘Today, my little son, aged three, was sitting with me on the sofa, when a crow was sitting on the window. My son asked me 23 times what it was, and I replied to him all 23 times that it was a crow. I hugged him lovingly each time he asked me the same question, again and again, for 23 times. I did not at all feel irritated; I, rather, felt affection for my innocent child.’

“If your parents attain old age, do not repulse them or look at them as a burden, but speak to them a gracious word, be cool, obedient, humble and considerate of them.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

