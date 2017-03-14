Charles Leroy Polk | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Charles LEROY Polk

WALTERBORO– Mr. Charles Leroy Polk, 70, entered into rest Saturday afternoon, March 11, 2017, at his home on Parkwood Circle in Walterboro. He was the loving husband of the late Mrs. Paula Herndon Polk, who at the time of her death in 2013, had been the light and love of his life for forty years.

Funeral services will be conducted 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2017, from Rice Patch Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 15246 Sniders Highway, Islandton. The Reverend Larry Smith and The Reverend Dr. W. Steven Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.

Born July 12, 1946, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Burchill Coker Polk and the late Edith Gertrude Polk. He served our country faithfully in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a Planner and Estimator having retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard at the time of its closing and then working until his second retirement from CMMC Machine in Charleston. He was a member of Rice Patch Christian Church and will always be remembered for the love he possessed for his children and grandchildren, centering his life around those he loved.

Surviving are: two children, Shane Christopher Polk and his wife Jill Elizabeth of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Paisley Polk Elliott and her husband Daniel of Gaffney; three brothers, Gerald Polk of Charleston, Douglas Polk of Hanahan, and James Polk of Charleston; and four grandchildren, Parker Sullivan Polk, Remy Laine Polk, Cora Jane Polk, and Daniel “Owen” Elliott, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock this Tuesday evening at the THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 3-16-17