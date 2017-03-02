CCSD splits AD/Football Coach into separate positions | News | The Press and Standard

Dan Morgan, finalist, discusses process and late decision to split job.

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County School District announced Monday Feb. 27 that the decision had been made to split the athletic director and head football coach positions into two separate jobs.

“As you are aware, the district initially advertised them as a combined position. After much consideration and feedback throughout the initial process, I feel it is in the best interest of our overall athletic program to separate the responsibilities into two positions,” said Dr. Franklin Foster, CCSD superintendent, in a press release. “The director of district athletics will oversee all aspects of the athletic program and the head varsity football coach will focus on leading our football program with teaching responsibilities.”

According to Foster, the district plans to advertise the two positions immediately and will release additional information once the positions are filled.

Over the course of the last three weeks, finalists for the combined athletic director/head football coach position have undergone 2-3 rounds of interviews with committees composed of district administration, staff and personnel, representatives from within the community, football players and football parents. Such committees typically participate in the interview rounds and provide scoring and feedback on candidates.

The agenda for the Colleton County School District’s regular board meeting on Feb. 21 stated a personnel recommendation for the district director of athletics/head football coach would be presented in executive session that evening. However, after executive session, the board returned to public session, stating no action was taken.

The Press and Standard filed a S.C. Freedom of Information Act Request requesting access to the resumes for the final applicants being considered for the position on Wednesday Feb. 22. As of press time, the school district had not responded to the request.

On Monday, Blythewood High School Coach Dan Morgan said he was told he was one of two finalists for the combined position of AD/Head Football Coach. Morgan added that he was never offered the position, and as of Monday afternoon, had not been told about the position being split. “I have not received any information from the superintendent in the last 10 days and was not made aware the job was being split. Cliff Warren (assistant superintendent) called me a week ago and told me the superintendent needed a few more days to make a final decision,” he said.

At press time, the other believed candidate had not returned calls.

Morgan, who most recently served as the head football coach/offensive coordinator at Blythewood High School, holds a M.Ed. in educational leadership and administration: principal and administrator licensure, and is working toward his M.Ed. in educational curriculum and instruction–mathematics. He is a nationally board certified teacher in mathematics with a B.S. in applied mathematics and secondary education.

Under his four-year leadership, Blythewood made the SCSHL AAAA/AAAAA playoffs each year and led the football program (varsity, JV, B-team) to more wins than any other coach at Blythewood. Prior to serving as the head coach, Morgan was the defensive coordinator at Blythewood for five years and held positions at West Oak High School, Northwestern High School and Waccamaw High School.

“I was excited about the possibility of making some changes there and thought we could really make a difference. I had a lot of good guys from across the state lined up to come in and help us. There are some really great kids there who I enjoyed meeting during the interview process and I wish them the best,” Morgan said.

Colleton County School District posted the separate job descriptions late Monday afternoon on the district’s website.

Director of District Athletics

Position Type: Administration/Director

Date Posted: 2/27/2017

Location: Colleton County High School

Closing Date: Until filled

JOB PURPOSE

Under limited supervision, administers the District’s athletic program; selects, organizes and supervises the coaches and sports programs at all schools; oversees athletic program budgeting and facilities maintenance; performs related professional, administrative and supervisory work as assigned.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

Administers the District’s athletic program, ensuring compliance with all applicable policies, procedures, laws and regulations, and standards of safety.

Supervises the work of coaching and support staff; supervisory duties include instructing, assigning and planning work, evaluating work, maintaining standards, allocating personnel, coordinating activities, acting on employee problems, selecting new employees, and recommending employee disciplinary action as appropriate. Offers advice and assistance as needed.

Maintains accurate, complete, and up-to-date records as required by law, South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) policy, district policy, and administrative regulation for all district athletic programs.

Provides for adequate staff training and development opportunities.

Serves as advisor for the District’s activity buses. Including proper maintenance, bus driver certification, and annual inspection of fleet.

Coordinates transportation of athletes to and from athletic events and practices.

Develops and administers athletic program budget planning, payroll and financial management activities.

Oversees the maintenance of athletic fields and facilities; ensures the proper preparation of athletic fields for play; coordinates event security.

Develops and implements procedures for athletic facility usage, including events that are not athletically based.

Coordinates scheduling and ticket sales for all sporting events; coordinates the work of game officials; coordinates the preparation and distribution of annual football program.

Serves as the District Representative in all necessary South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) committees and meetings.

Assists the school administration in implementing all policies and rules governing student life and conduct; develops reasonable rules of behavior and procedure and maintains order in a fair and just manner.

Serves as District representative and promotes the athletic program by building positive and productive relationships with news media, booster club, community leaders and businesses.

Reviews and approves students’ eligibility for playing various sports, in accordance with SCHSL, District and school policies.

Ensures athletes are properly insured.

Maintains positive relationships with parents; schedules and conducts conferences with parents and students as necessary.

Procures, issues, and maintains inventory of program supplies and equipment.

Coordinates and/or participates in special programs, projects, or events as required.

Attends staff, school, district, or community meetings and serves on various committees as appropriate.

Keeps the administration informed of events and activities of an unusual nature.

Participates in efforts to build or enhance community support of school/athletic programs and projects; attends and participates in community meetings as appropriate.

Keeps abreast of developments and innovations in the profession and ensures that staff members remain current as well.

Compiles data for and prepares various records and reports as are required by law, Board policies and administrative directives.

Operates a vehicle and a variety of equipment such as a computer, printer, smart board, fax machine, copier, calculator, telephone, public address system, audio-visual equipment, two-way radio, etc.

Operates irrigation systems and lighting for outdoor facilities.

Interacts and communicates with various groups and individuals such as Principal, Assistant Principals, Superintendent, professional peers, subordinates, faculty and other school staff, other District Administrators and staff, Board members, various committees, various government and community agencies, students, parents, volunteers, vendors, college recruiters, and the general public.

Attends training, conferences, and workshops as appropriate to enhance job knowledge and skills.

Monitors students before school, between classes, during assemblies and other activities as assigned.

Performs routine administrative/office tasks as required, including but not limited to preparing reports and correspondence, copying and filing documents, answering the telephone, sending and receiving faxes, entering and retrieving computer data, etc.

Performs related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS

Requires a valid teaching certificate, knowledge of overall operations of an athletic program, five or more years of related experience, a master’s degree from an accredited college or university, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential responsibilities and functions of the job and are not meant to be all inclusive. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential responsibilities and functions of the job.

Unless reasonable accommodations can be made, while performing this job the staff member shall:

Use strength to lift items needed to perform the functions of the job.

Sit, stand and walk for required periods of time.

Speak and hear.

Use close vision, color vision, peripheral vision and depth perception along with the ability to focus vision.

Communicate effectively in English, using proper grammar and vocabulary. American Sign Language or Braille may also be considered as acceptable forms of communication.

Reach with hands and arms and use hands and fingers to handle objects and operate tools, technology equipment, computers, and/or controls.

WORK PLACE EXPECTATIONS

Work effectively with and respond to diverse cultures or backgrounds.

Demonstrate professionalism and appropriate judgment in behavior, speech, and dress in a neat, clean and professional manner for the assignment and work setting.

Have regular and punctual attendance.

Follow all District policies, work procedures, and reasonable requests by the proper authorities.

DISCLAIMER: This job description is not an employment agreement or contract. Management has the exclusive right to alter this job description at any time without notice. The Colleton County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Head Varsity Football Coach with Teaching Responsibilities

Position Type: Athletics/Activities/Coaching

Date Posted: 2/24/2017

Location: Colleton County High School

Colleton County High School competes in the AAAA classification. Applicants must have a valid South Carolina teaching certificate, five or more years of coaching experience, successful head varsity coaching experience (preferred) or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. Certification in all content areas will be considered.

Application Procedures:

External applicants must complete a district application online.

Internal applicants must complete the internal application online and submit a cover letter and resume to the Office of Human Resources.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.