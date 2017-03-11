CCMS hosts interactive Black History Living Museum | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 11, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:11 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
In celebration of Black History Month, Colleton County Middle School recently hosted an interactive Black History Living Museum by spotlighting the lives of African Americans who have made tremendous contributions to the world.
“Sixteen students selected an African American and portrayed themselves as that particular person,” said Marcella Owens, CCMS vice principal. “Students who were featured in the museum were familiar with the accomplishments and other facts about their chosen person. In addition, students dressed as the person they depicted.”
The interactive museum was set up in the school’s cafeteria during each grade’s lunch block, so all students were able participate in a gallery walk.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.