CCMS hosts interactive Black History Living Museum | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 1:11 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

In celebration of Black History Month, Colleton County Middle School recently hosted an interactive Black History Living Museum by spotlighting the lives of African Americans who have made tremendous contributions to the world.

“Sixteen students selected an African American and portrayed themselves as that particular person,” said Marcella Owens, CCMS vice principal. “Students who were featured in the museum were familiar with the accomplishments and other facts about their chosen person. In addition, students dressed as the person they depicted.”

The interactive museum was set up in the school’s cafeteria during each grade’s lunch block, so all students were able participate in a gallery walk.