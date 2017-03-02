CCMS hosts annual Go-Yard Tournament | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 2, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
Colleton County Middle School hosted its annual Go-Yard Tournament this past weekend at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Colleton Prep’s JV Softball team was crowned in the championship game against Berkeley Middle School (see related story above), while the North District Wolverines claimed the title against Branchville Yellow Jackets.
“This weekend was filled with excitement and competition for middle school student athletes,” said Jay Davis, CCMS athletic director. “All of our teams showed so much sportsmanship and the fans were super excited about the event. We had a great turnout by the community, and I would like to express my thanks to the sponsors and community involved in making this tournament a success.”
Also participating in the event were teams from Bamberg-Ehrhardt, CCMS, Hardeeville and Carver-Edisto.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.