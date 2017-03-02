CCMS hosts annual Go-Yard Tournament | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County Middle School hosted its annual Go-Yard Tournament this past weekend at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Colleton Prep’s JV Softball team was crowned in the championship game against Berkeley Middle School (see related story above), while the North District Wolverines claimed the title against Branchville Yellow Jackets.

“This weekend was filled with excitement and competition for middle school student athletes,” said Jay Davis, CCMS athletic director. “All of our teams showed so much sportsmanship and the fans were super excited about the event. We had a great turnout by the community, and I would like to express my thanks to the sponsors and community involved in making this tournament a success.”

Also participating in the event were teams from Bamberg-Ehrhardt, CCMS, Hardeeville and Carver-Edisto.