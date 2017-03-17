CCHS students visit Charleston Air Base | News | The Press and Standard

On Thursday Feb. 23, a group of young men from Colleton County High School went to the Tuskegee Airmen Career Day in Charleston, the first time that a group of Colleton County students have attended this event at the Joint Air Force Base, Charleston.

The guest speaker, Major Andrew Pierce, shared his career path in the military as well as a civilian, and gave the group words of encouragement as they branch off into their various career paths. Major Pierce also discussed the various careers in the United States Air Force and gave the group a website for further research.

Two other special guests at the Career Day were Dr. Eugene J. Richardson Jr. and Lt.Col. (ret.) Woody Woodhouse, the last two of the original Tuskegee Airmen.

This trip was planned and organized by CCHS Career Counselors Kimberly Footman and Cassandra Jamison.

“Special thanks to Dr. Melissa Crosby, Dr. Juliet White and Dr. Cordelia Jenkins in helping to ensure that this trip took place for our students of Colleton County. It is with hopes that this new endeavor with the Joint Air Force Base will continue in the future,” said White-Footman.

The young men received completion certificates for their attendance and participation.