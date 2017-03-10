CCHS holds PBIS Talent Show | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 2:17 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School hosted a Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) Talent Show on Tuesday Feb. 28 in the Performing Arts Center. In order to participate or attend, CCHS students must meet behavioral guidelines set forth in advance.

Abdul McLeod and Rebekah Parker served as master and mistress of ceremonies for the show. Student performers included Robert Jones, Autumn Nesbitt, Da Party, Adam Groves, Kinnzie Mayes, Ka’Ron Davis, Johnny Cox, Kelvon David, Joyce Roberts, Divine Dynasty, Ethan Bennett and Oreo.

Kathy Shider, guidance counselor, gave final remarks prior to dismissal.