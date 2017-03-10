Calcutt wins $2,000 scholarship in national competition | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 2:14 pm

Samantha Calcutt, a senior at Colleton County High School, has been named a winner in the 2017 National Voice of Democracy Program and recipient of the $2,000 Department of Wisconsin Wally Hogan/Tom Tradewell Commanders-in-Chief Scholarship.

She was sponsored by VFW Post 12102 and Auxiliary in Walterboro. She won the local, district and state contests to qualify for the trip to the national competition.

Samantha is the daughter of Drs. Drew and Vonda Calcutt of Walterboro. She plans a career in the medical field.

Established in 1947, the VFW Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the opportunity to express themselves in a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 40,000 9-12th grade students from across the country enter to win their share of $2.1 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. Other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000, and the first-place winner from each state VFW Department wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.