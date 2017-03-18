Birth Announcement | Karly Rose Gordon | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 16, 2017 at 9:09 am

Tyler and Kitty Gordon announce the birth of their daughter, Karly Rose Gordon, born March 7 at 1:44 a.m. at Trident Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

Paternal grandparents are Donnie and Debrah Gordon from Summerville. Great-grandmother Betty Gordon from Georgia.

Maternal grandparents are Robert and Tracy Page from Round O. Great-grandfather Joe Myers from Summerville.