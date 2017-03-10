Bennetts Point’s music man | News | The Press and Standard

Concert planned April 1 in Hampton Street Auditorium.

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

Joe Taylor has traveled thousands of miles making music. On April 1 he will add another 30 miles to his life’s journey.

The Joe Taylor Group will perform at the Hampton Street Auditorium on April 1 at 8 p.m.

“I’m so thrilled to be finally playing my show in my hometown,” the Bennetts Point resident said. “I hardly ever play in South Carolina as the Joe Taylor Group. It is a wonderful opportunity for me to share with my friends and neighbors and it is a good chance to do something good for that building, especially as they try to renovate it and create a headline venue.”

Taylor’s music isn’t pigeon-holed by labels. His years as a sessions player have led him to be equally at home playing rock, country, jazz, dance music and everything in between. Reviews of his performances and recordings have compared his soaring guitar work to Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Chet Atkins. Those comparisons were revived in a recent South Carolina House of Representatives’ proclamation saluting the native son. Taylor traveled to Columbia to receive the honor several weeks ago.

Joining him on stage at Hampton Street Auditorium will be Woody Lingle on bass and Josh Birmingham on drums.

Lingle, Taylor said, is “a renowned bass player. A Nashville sessions player, he has played for everyone on records in Nashville. Woody’s main gig now is with Gary Puckett and the Union Gap.” He has just finished a two-week cruise with the band.

Birmingham, an Atlanta sessions musician, is “an up-and-comer, the young blood in the group.”

Near the middle of the group’s two-hour performance, Taylor will welcome some guest singers. One of the singers coming to the stage will be Columbia middle school principal Deb Varn. Varn, Taylor said, has family in Colleton County.

Taylor, born in Columbia and raised there (and on Wadmalaw Island, where his father owned a marina) was visiting Columbia years ago when attended a songwriters “in the round” performance that included Varn. “She sang one of her songs and just blew me away.” Since that meeting, she has performed at some of the benefits he has done over the years.

“She sounds like a cross between Janice Joplin and Gladys Knight,” Taylor said. “She is a wonderful, soulful singer.”

Taylor’s life in music found him touring the Southeast with a variety of groups, then relocating to Nashville where he became a studio musician. He also took his talent to New York City.

During his time in Nashville, Taylor was invited to meet his guitar hero: Chet Atkins.

As a student of guitar, Taylor said Atkins “had been very near and dear to my heart. There was an expressiveness to his playing that spoke to me, so much expression and wit.” Taylor adopted the finger style of playing that Atkins was instrumental in developing.

“I got to know Chet Atkins at the end of his life,” Taylor said. After finishing a performance in Nashville, Taylor was approached and invited to have breakfast with Atkins, whose Saturday morning breakfast club was legendary. Every Saturday morning at 7 a.m., at a table in the Cracker Barrel on Charlottesville Road in Nashville, Atkins would host a handful of people, guitar players and others in the music industry.

“I was fortunate to be an infrequent member,” Taylor said. “It was incredible — it was like walking through a musical history book. It was a real privilege.”

After a couple of years in Nashville, Taylor relocated to New York City. In those days, studio musicians needed to be in Nashville, Los Angeles or New York to make a living.

The relocation to Manhattan led to Taylor become more and more in demand as a studio artist.

He also began his own solo career, releasing a series of albums. He joined the Broadway orchestra for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Starlight Express,” occupying the first-guitar chair for the performances.

Working on his solo recordings gave him the opportunity to delve deeper into composing music and producing recordings. He also added composing for film and television to his repertoire.

Then in 2000, Taylor purchased a condo in Charleston. “It was sort of a relief from being in New York all the time.”

“At that time I was also hanging out with a bunch of boat captains I know and I became a relief captain for DNR,” Taylor said. “I’d help my friends run the research program.

“We pulled in here to the DNR station one day,” Taylor said, and from his vantage point on the DNR boat, Bennetts Point looked like an old-time South Carolina shrimping village. He was hooked.

During his time in New York City, Taylor kept a boat out on Long Island because, “You go to get away from the constant buzz. Being a native Southerner who ended up in a city like that, you are always looking for a little bit of relief.”

Changes in the music industry allowed him to ponder the prospect of making Bennetts Point his home and building Salt Creek Recording, his own recording studio next door.

Asked how the move has effected his work, Taylor suggests “if anything, it has made me more prolific because the distractions of the city aren’t here. I’m able to really concentrate and focus.”

Taylor estimates that he is on the road about 10 days a month. When he’s home, he works in the studio every day.

“I pop in about 10 a.m. — that’s early for a musician. I get into that circadian rhythm of working during the day because my wife Stacey handles all the horses and animals at Ashepoo Plantation, so she is off at dawn,” Taylor explains. “You tend to fall into that pattern when someone in the house is up clanging around.

“But when I am in full-tilt recording mode and writing mode, night time is always better. When I am recording somebody I am producing, generally the magic happens after dinner down here,” he said.

“Stacey is a great chef; she feeds everybody and then we all get over to the studio and the universe smiles more kindly on us when the sun goes down.”

On the night of April 1, Taylor will bring that magic to Walterboro.