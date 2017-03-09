Barry Holt | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 9, 2017 11:25 am
Last Updated: March 9, 2017 at 12:42 pm
BARRY HOLT
WALTERBORO—Mr. Barry Lynn Holt, 49, of Walterboro, he was the son of Polly Lyons Litchfield and the late Sterling Wayne Holt of Clover, VA., entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.
Private cryptside services were conducted Friday afternoon, March 3, 2017, from the Glendale Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.
