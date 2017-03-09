Barry Holt | Obituary | The Press and Standard

BARRY HOLT

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO—Mr. Barry Lynn Holt, 49, of Walterboro, he was the son of Polly Lyons Litchfield and the late Sterling Wayne Holt of Clover, VA., entered into rest Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Private cryptside services were conducted Friday afternoon, March 3, 2017, from the Glendale Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

