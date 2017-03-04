Bandsmen win state honors | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

Twelve Band of Blue members from Colleton County High School and Colleton County Middle School earned chairs in the 2017 South Carolina Band Directors Association Region 4 Honor Band Clinic.

The clinic was held last weekend at Claflin University in Orangeburg, but due to the Band of Blue’s National performance in the 2017 Endymion Mardi Gras parade, the band members were unable to attend. Each member will still receive a medallion and a patch for this achievement.

Each January, over 1,100 high school and middle school band students from Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester, Beaufort, Jasper, Bamberg, Barnwell, Orangeburg, Clarendon, Allendale and Hampton counties audition for chairs in the four levels of concert bands that practice and perform together at the region clinic. Earning a chair in the Region Band is the highest individual honor a band member can receive.

Students were placed in either the Junior Symphonic (grades 7-8), Clinic (grades 9-10) or Senior (grades 11-12) bands.

 Earning Junior Symphonic Band Honors from Colleton County Middle School was Sydney Howard.

 Clinic Band (9-10): Shaleshia Funn, William Finigan, Deondre Way, Kevin Morales, Logan Bailey and Michaela Bennett

 Senior Band (11-12): Holden Duffie, Cody Dalton, Maria Manaeva, Anthony Crimley and Shakayla Gill.

The Band of Blue marched in the 2017 Endymion Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans on Saturday Feb. 25, the 4th time the band has marched in this prestigious parade in the Superdome.

The Band of Blue and Colleton County Middle School Bands are now preparing for SCBDA State Concert Festival later in March.

Band directors are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach. Guard instructor is William Thomas.