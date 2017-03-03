Band of Blue travels to New Orleans for Mardi Gras Parade | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 12:59 pm

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue marched in the 2017 Endymion Mardi Gras Parade this past Saturday in New Orleans, LA.

The Band of Blue is no stranger to this parade having performed in it in 1991, 2010 and 2013.

There were 10 high cchool bands and two college bands (Talladega State and Alcorn State) in the parade.

After their performance in 2013, parade officials gave the Band of Blue a standing invitation to return any year after that.

This parade is the biggest of all the Mardi Gras parades. The 5 ½ mile parade ends up in the Super Dome. The grand marshals this year were the rap star Flo-RIDA, K.C. and the Sunshine Band and the rock group KISS.

While in New Orleans, the Band of Blue toured New Orleans and the French Quarter, went to the National WWII Museum, had lunch on a riverboat cruise on the Mississippi on the Steamboat Natchez and attended a parade.

The 157 band members performed. About 45 parents and boosters also traveled 12 hours via chartered buses.

Director Tom Finigan said, “Wow is all you can say about the Band of Blue trip to New Orleans! We had a great time! Every time we go to the Crescent City we learn something new. The people of New Orleans were great and very appreciative. They loved the Band of Blue! We really lit up the parade with our blue neon digital lights! We are very proud of our young people. As a director and a band parent, it made me gush with pride to see our young people perform. We gave the people of New Orleans a great performance every time we played and especially every time we stopped. Our performance in the Super Dome was outstanding! Thank you to all the boosters and parents who chaperoned, to the bus drivers from Atchison Bus Line and to Sidney Gatch and Florida and Beyond Tours.

“A big thanks to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Keith Crosby and Deputy Mikkel Green.

“Finally, it takes a village to raise a child … well, it takes a community and city and county to support our Band of Blue! Thank you Colleton County and Walterboro! This was a trip of a lifetime for many our young people. Our band is fine example of what is great about our community,” Finigan said.

Here are some video clips of the Band of Blue this past weekend:

For more information contact Tom Finigan at 843-893-6026 or at 843-538-8903