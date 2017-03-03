Awards presented at school board meeting | News | The Press and Standard

March 1, 2017

Jimmy Capers, custodian at Northside Elementary School, and Harvey Oliver, custodian at Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center, shake hands with the Colleton County School Board members during the regular board meeting held Tuesday Feb. 21. TCTC and Northside Elementary tied for second place for Clean and Safe School for the month of February.