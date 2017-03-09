Auditorium renovation to begin soon | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 12:32 pm

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

The work on renovating the Hampton Street Auditorium should begin in late April or early May, according to John T. Stieglitz III, director of the county’s Capital Project and Purchasing Department.

The bids from five companies seeking to be the general contractor on the project were opened on Feb. 14.

Stieglitz said that he anticipates being able to bring a completed contract for the renovation project to Colleton County Council at the April 4 regular session.

After council signs off on the contract, it will take at least 15 days to have the company ready to begin the work.

Renovating the Hampton Street Auditorium portion of the Colleton Center was one of the projects set to receive funds generated by the Capital Project Sales Tax voters approved in 2015. The ballot question put to voters in November of 2015 dedicated $1,732,000 in sales tax proceeds to the renovation project.

Once the contractor begins work, the company will have 300 days to complete the project.

Stieglitz said that the successful bidder may hire the subcontractors needed to upgrade the building’s infrastructure and handle the repair work necessary, but the bid specifications detail which audio-visual and lighting systems suppliers can provide the equipment.

The project’s designer, Walker & Tych Architects, used consultants to design the lighting and sound system for the auditorium. Those consultants, Stieglitz explained, provided a list of suppliers. “The contractors know who to go to and have an exact list of what we wanted.”

The installation of the new stage lighting and new sound system will be among the last things done on the project, but the infrastructure needed for the lights and sounds will be among the first jobs undertaken.

“The infrastructure work is a big part of the project; they will have to make sure the conduit there and is in the right place.”

The specifications are nearly 600 pages long, and that does not include the dozens of architectural drawings.

The sheer volume of the specifications for the Hampton Street Auditorium is not that unusual, according to Stieglitz.

“They are all like that, we are in a new era now where you have to cross your T’s and dot your I’s,” Stieglitz said. “You don’t leave anything untouched. You have to specify.”

Although the renovations are targeting the auditorium, Stieglitz explained, the entire portion of the building used by the Colleton Center has to be brought up to code.

A major portion of that will be installing a sprinkler system on the first and second floor of the Colleton Center. Sprinklers even have to be installed in the attic space above the auditorium.

Bringing the building up to code also requires changes in the handicapped accessibility of the building and in the public bathrooms.

To handle the handicapped accessibility, the old handicapped ramp beside the stairs leading up to the auditorium will be dismantled and a new handicapped ramp constructed on the other side of the stairs.

That ramp will lead to a new handicapped-accessible door into the lobby of the auditorium. The women’s restroom located in the lobby will be taken out and the space will become the new handicapped entrance.

Inside the auditorium, the last two rows of seats at the left and right of the soundboard will be removed and a platform built to provide a level surface for wheel chairs and other handicapped patrons.

The women’s restroom will be moved to the other end of the building. An office space located across from the existing men’s restroom will be turned into the women’s restroom.

The new women’s restroom and renovated men’s room, Stieglitz said, “are going to be a whole lot bigger and more accessible.”

Another major portion of the project will be the construction of a new 500-square-foot addition to the building at the rear of the auditorium’s stage.

That new space will house a new green room, dressing rooms and restrooms for the stage performers. The basement of the stage area had been used for those purposes but it was substandard, and because it was below grade, the basement space has problems with moisture that basically makes it uninhabitable.

The new addition will also have a loading dock to ease moving performance equipment into the stage area.

All the windows at the front of the building are to be replaced. “They will look exactly like the current windows, they just don’t open up,” he said. Walterboro officials had been shown the new windows and signed off on the design.

While bringing the building up to code and providing the infrastructure needed to enhance the performance space, Stieglitz said, “We have tried to leave it as historically correct as we could.”

The gallery space in the main hallway is also going to have some work done to improve its function with new windows, improved lighting that uses the existing fixtures and a new audio-visual system in the gallery.

Inside the auditorium, the balcony will remain but will be closed off to the general public. The seating in the balcony will be repurposed.

The seating on the main floor will remain, and the seats from the balcony will be used to replace or repair the main floor seats that need attention.

A portion of the unused balcony area will become the home of the new heating, air conditioning and ventilation system being installed for the auditorium.

The new HVAC system will seek to address one problem with the auditorium: the erratic changes in the temperature and humidity in the large open space that have caused problems like the plaster falling off the walls. Those problems with the plaster will be addressed in the renovation.

Other work on the auditorium will include a reconditioned stage with new curtains, a new paint job for the walls and the floor and new carpet runners down the aisles.

The hallway between the auditorium and the new restrooms will also be freshened with new paint.

With the Hampton Street Auditorium renovation nearing the start of construction, Stieglitz said the next county project to go to bid and construction will either be the Lowcountry Regional Airport terminal expansion or the Colleton County Recreation Center improvements.