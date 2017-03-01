Auctions, food and fun at Paws at the Plantation this Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter’s Paws at the Planation is gearing up for a great night this Saturday at White House Plantation. The weather, while cooler than other days, should be clear for this outdoor party. Paws chairman Sarah Miller said, “Grab your jeans and a sweater to enjoy the beautiful party patio with both a fireplace and two firepots.”

Going to the Dogs Band will begin at 5 p.m. with Shane Clark sitting in for vocals. Jimmy Fitts’ grilled chicken and barbecue dinner will be served at 6:15, just as the sun begins to set. Beer and wine are included in the cost of the ticket.

This year’s silent auction items are eclectic. One highlight is an Epiphone acoustic guitar signed by several recording artists. Going to the Dogs Band member Scott Brennen is on a music cruise this week and will ask for signatures. At press time, Emmy Lou Harris had just signed the guitar.

In addition to two beautiful necklaces, Treasure Chest Gold has donated three satin matte prints of Cindy Crosby’s photos including Hurricane Matthew’s approach on Edisto Island. Fletcher’s Finds in Yemassee donated a 100% wool antique Persian rug, and Dawson Sweat of Walterboro created a handmade wooden wine rack.

For the golf lovers, there will be three sets of golf packages and a signed certified framed photograph of Arnold Palmer. And this year FoCCAS added a sealed bid auction for the signed National Championship Clemson football.

Tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3 and can be found at Consignment Envy, Treasure Chest Gold, and at www.foccas-sc.org. For more information, contact Sarah at 843-635-5206 or visit our Facebook page and Paws at the Plantation event page.