Agencies, school asked to fill out questionnaire | News | The Press and Standard

Agencies, school asked to fill out questionnaire
by The Press and Standard | March 8, 2017 3:33 pm
Colleton County Emergency Preparedness is asking agencies and schools to fill out the 2017 Tornado Drill Questionnaire. The form should be sent back to CCEPA either by fax (843)549-2529 or by email cocepa@colletoncounty.org
“Thank you for your participation in this most important drill,” said Suzanne Gant, CCEPA director. For more information, call (843)549-5632
