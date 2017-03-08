Agencies, school asked to fill out questionnaire | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Emergency Preparedness is asking agencies and schools to fill out the 2017 Tornado Drill Questionnaire. The form should be sent back to CCEPA either by fax (843)549-2529 or by email cocepa@colletoncounty.org

“Thank you for your participation in this most important drill,” said Suzanne Gant, CCEPA director. For more information, call (843)549-5632