Agencies, school asked to fill out questionnaire | News | The Press and Standard

by | March 8, 2017 3:33 pm

Colleton County Emergency Preparedness is asking agencies and schools to fill out the 2017 Tornado Drill Questionnaire. The form should be sent back to CCEPA  either by fax (843)549-2529 or by email cocepa@colletoncounty.org

“Thank you for your participation in this most important drill,” said Suzanne Gant, CCEPA director.  For more information, call (843)549-5632

