About People | The Press and Standard

On dean’s list at Clemson

Ebony Sabrena Williams has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clemson University.

Ebony is the daughter of Roosevelt and Lucy Williams of Winston Salem, N.C. Roosevelt is a 1980 graduate of Walterboro High School.

Ebony is also the granddaughter of Frankie Williams of Yemassee and the late Luther Williams.

Middleton completes pilot training

Air Force 2nd Lt. Nicholas Middleton has graduated from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C.

This 54-week pilot training program begins with a six-week preflight phase of academics and physical training to prepare students for flight. The second phase, primary training, is conducted in the single-engine, turboprop T-6A Texan II. Primary training takes approximately 23 weeks and includes 254 hours of ground instruction, 27 hours in the flight simulator and 89 hours in the T-6A aircraft.

After primary training, students select, by order of merit, advanced training in the fighter-bomber or airlift-tanker track. Training for the fighter track is done in the T-38C Talon, a tandem-seat, twin-engine supersonic jet. The airlift- tanker track uses the T-1A Jayhawk, the military version of a multi-place Beech Jet 400 business jet. Both tracks are approximately 26 weeks and are designed to best train pilots for successful transition to their follow-on aircraft and missions.

Middleton is the son of Robert and Georgia Middleton of Summerville, and brother of Andrae Middleton of Stem, N.C., Maurice Middleton of Summerville, Latonya Rowan of Fayetteville, N.C., and Tasha Mcteer of Walterboro.

He is a 2006 graduate of Summerville High School, Summerville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2010 from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Simmons graduates basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Tyreke D. Simmons graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Simmons is the son of Denita L. and Julius Simmons, and brother of Raheem D. Simmons and Anthonio L. Dais, all of Green Pond.

He is a 2016 graduate of Colleton County High School, Walterboro.

On dean’s list at The Citadel

Five Colleton County students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston: Joshua Hamilton of Cottageville, Jackson Riley and Zachary Crosby of Walterboro, Isaac Sauls of Smoaks and David Mitchell of Yemassee.

The list requires 12 or more semester hours with a grade point average of 3.2 or higher with no grade below a C.