4-H holds signup for Livestock Club | News | The Press and Standard

4-H holds signup for Livestock Club

Last Updated: March 1, 2017 at 1:39 pm

Aden Willis gets information from 4-H Agent Dawn Stuckey and 4-H member Genneffer Sweatman on joining the Colleton County Clemson Extension’s 4-H Livestock Club last Friday afternoon at Tractor Supply. 4-H programs are available for ages 5-19 for goats, horses, chickens, pigs, cows — almost any farm animal. Animal ownership is not required. For additional information, contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H Agent, by emailing dstucke@clemson.edu or call 843-549-2595, Ext 128.