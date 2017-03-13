Next Chick-fil-A lunch to be Friday March 24 | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 13, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 8, 2017 at 3:41 pm
The next Chick-Fil-A event will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, March 24th at Faith Baptist Academy.
Orders must be placed by Monday, March 20.
