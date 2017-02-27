Woman killed in I-95 crash | News | The Press and Standard

A 55-year-old Florida woman Saturday afternoon when she was ejected from the pickup truck being driven by her husband.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Vonna Smith, 55, of Green Cove Springs, Fla. was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center. The cause of death is listed as multiple trauma.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that George E Smith Jr. of Green Cove Springs, Fla. was driving his pickup truck in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 56-mile marker Saturday at about 1:33 p.m. when the truck went of the right side of the roadway and began overturning.

As the truck was flipping, Vonna Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck.

The truck came to rest on the driver’s side near the wood line. Vonna Smith was found unconscious in critical condition approximately 15 feet south of the vehicle.

Her husband had remained inside the truck and was also taken to Colleton Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

After being transported from the crash site to the Emergency Department, medical center staff continued to treat Vonna Smith and prepared to fly her to a Trauma Center but she did not survive.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.