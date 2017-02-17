Winter Guards win awards in Rock Hill | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:02 am

The Colleton County Winter Guards performed this past weekend at the 2017 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Competition at Rock Hill High School.

The Band of Blue Varsity improved its score this week with a 57.10 and placed 6th out of eight groups in Scholastic AA. The varsity guard performed its routine “Conditioned” to the song “Crazy Train.”

The Band of Blue JVs scored a 55.790, taking 5th in Scholastic AAA out of 15 groups from North and South Carolina. The JV guard performed its routine “Rise Up” to the song “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

The Colleton County “Cadets” and the CCHS Winter Percussion and CCMS Winter Percussion did not compete this week.

The Band of Blue Winter Guards will next compete at White Knoll High School on March 11.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is busy making preparations for the 2017 Endymion Parade in New Orleans on Feb. 25. The Band of Blue will again be on the national stage in this annual parade featuring close to a million spectators. The trip will be Feb. 22-26 for the over 200 band members, boosters and supporters.

The Band of Blue Varsity, JV and the CCMS Cadets are directed by William Thomas.

For more information about the Band of Blue Winter Ensembles go to www.bandofblue.org or the Colleton County High School Band Facebook Page.