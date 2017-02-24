Wildlife sanctuary gets new sign | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary got a new sign at the intersection of Ivanhoe Road and Jefferies Boulevard on Monday. “This intersection and entrance to the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary is the most visible to residents and visitors passing through the city, and therefore serves as a prime location for a sign which advertises the sanctuary and directs visitors to other entrances,” said Mayor Bill Young in a proclamation of the event. The sign was installed with support from the citizens of Walterboro and the Friends of the Great Swamp Sanctuary (FROGS) Committee. The more than 600-acre sanctuary opened to the public in 2005.