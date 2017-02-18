WHS Alumni City Prom held at Elks Lodge | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro High School Alumni City Prom was held Jan. 28 at the Walterboro Elks Lodge. From left are: Linda Smalls-Jordan, treasurer; John Singleton, vice president; Renee Rhodes-Jamison, secretary; Donna Lawton-Frazier, assistant treasurer; Gerard Setti, facility locator; Sabrina Ellison-Edwards, city prom mistress of ceremonies; Emily Williams, assistant rreasurer; William Cooper, sergeant at arms; and Donna Overton-Brown, president.