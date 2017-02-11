Weird things that make you go hmmm… | Opinion | The Press and Standard

The world seems pretty weird these days. It’s hard to remember a stranger era, except for Watergate and Nixon’s fall from grace — and that was dull compared to today’s headlines.

But this isn’t a political column and I’m not a pundit, so let’s look a little closer to home: There are plenty of weird things that make you go hmmmm:

 Magnetic knife strips on kitchen walls. That’s handy for when a homicidal maniac breaks down the garage door: He can choose from several 9” Wusthof chefs’ knives right there on the wall. Today’s lesson: We can’t stop homicidal maniacs, but we can make them bring their own weapons. I’ve been in homes where knives are “stored” on a kitchen wall, and it makes me so twitchy I want to crawl out a window. (Which, by the way, will not get you invited back.)

 Expiration dates on sour cream and marshmallows. Seriously? Curdled milk and processed sugar go bad? Also, I just learned that an open can of coffee is A) supposed to be stored in the fridge and B) should be thrown out after a month. I keep my decaf in a cabinet next to the stove and drink exactly one cup per weekend. Apparently I’ve been poisoning myself for years.

 Petting stray dogs. Every dog I’ve owned has been a rescue; my parents adopted pound puppies before it was cool. So I’m all about saving the strays. But petting a dog I don’t know? Nope. “Old Yeller” threw a lifelong fear of rabies into me — and besides, I don’t know what diseases or parasites that pup has. After I put on disposable gloves, we’ll talk. (I also glove up to pump gas, but that’s another column.)

 Camping. One of the reasons I live indoors is so bad people can’t just walk up on me. When you go camping, bad people can not only walk up on you, they can unzip your tent. I went camping once, long ago. It was cold, my back hurt and my hair looked hideous at 6 a.m. Then I found out I’d slept two miles from a prison! Thus ended me and camping.

 Accidentally sitting on the remote control. Is there anything scarier than a Viagra commercial at full blast?

 Mississippi, by law, now allows businesses to refuse service to gay people. If your religious beliefs prohibit you from serving homosexuals, I’m not here to condemn. I am here to ask: How do you know who’s gay? Maybe a guy in a sparkly tutu is a safe bet (or he could just be excited about his daughter’s dance recital), but otherwise, what are the clues? Can you tell by looking? Do you ask? What if two friends come in and one is gay and one isn’t — can the non-gay person place the order? This is the stuff that keeps me up at night.

 Answering machine messages. Remember answering machines? They hooked up to landlines and a button flashed when you had a message. We still have one because we still have a landline (because it still works when the electricity goes out.) Phone voicemails are fine, but I hate listening to machine messages. Everyone has a tinny, hollow voice, like they’re speaking from beyond the grave. I don’t recognize my own brother’s voice on our answering machine.

 Sushi. For years I’ve tried, and it’s never going to happen. As a non-meat eater, I gobble down some fish, but mine has to be cooked. The struggle is real, y’all.

(Julie R. Smith, who didn’t know fresh chicken expired until she was 27, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)