War Hawks shoot to end losing streak | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep’s varsity boys’ basketball team is still looking for a win in Region 4-AA following losses last week against a talented Bethesda team and Hilton Head Christian. The War Hawks are now 0-16 on the season and 0-10 in region competition, with four games remaining in the season.

Against Bethesda, the Hawks more than held their own for the first half of play, trailing by just 1 point at the end of the first quarter and 7 points at the half. Josh Carter was CPA’s leading scorer, with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Nick Padgett had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in the game. Brandon Polk and Warren James added 6 points each.

James Moore for Bethesda led the game, scoring 27 points toward the 82-45 Bethesda win.

“The boys showed they are capable of playing a very talented Bethesda team in the first quarter and went on to trail by 7 points at halftime,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “In the third period, Bethesda’s press and depth became too much for us to handle and turnovers caught up with us. We hung in through the third quarter, but a 31-point fourth period for them put the game out of reach. The guys played extremely hard, especially on the defensive end, and will look to build on a lot of positives from the first half of the game.”

CPA showed good defensive effort against Hilton Head Christian on the road Friday night in a 48-31 loss. Carter again took the lead spot for the War Hawks, scoring 8 points and collecting 8 rebounds. Jason Dennis had 7 points and 6 rebounds, while Brandon Polk had 6 points in the game.

“A good Hilton Head Christian team that beat Bethesda struggled to score on our half-court defense in the first half,” said Coach Gorrell. “We did a good job when we were able to set up our defense in the half court. I thought we executed well on offense early, but eventually gave up too many transition baskets off turnovers. We must work on being stronger with the basketball as the game goes on.”

The JV team lost against Bethesda, 66-33. Kyle Hooker led the JV Hawks with 9 points and 7 rebounds. Will Dandridge added 2 points and 10 rebounds, while Pete Peters had 4 points and 6 assists in the game. “They played hard and competitively and are steadily improving,” said Gorrell.

On the road Friday evening against Hilton Head Christian, the JV team fell 39-25. “I thought we had a good chance to win against a big, strong team, but we struggled with missed layups and at the free throw line,” said Gorrell.

The War Hawks were scheduled to host Beaufort Tuesday Feb. 7 and will face Hilton Head Prep Friday evening. Earlier in the season, CPA lost 75-39 to the Eagles and 66-26 to the Dolphins.