War Hawks finish hoop season | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 23, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:30 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Colleton Prep War Hawks finished the 2016-17 season last week with losses against region opponents Thomas Heyward (60-43) and St. Andrews Academy (43-27).
They posted a 1-19 overall record and went 1-13 in SCISA Region 4-AA.
The Hawks will graduate six seniors from the 2016-17 team: Warren James, Josh Carter, Lawson Griffith, Tanner March, Connor Pye and Nick Padgett.
