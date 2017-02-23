War Hawks finish hoop season | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawks finished the 2016-17 season last week with losses against region opponents Thomas Heyward (60-43) and St. Andrews Academy (43-27).

They posted a 1-19 overall record and went 1-13 in SCISA Region 4-AA.

The Hawks will graduate six seniors from the 2016-17 team: Warren James, Josh Carter, Lawson Griffith, Tanner March, Connor Pye and Nick Padgett.