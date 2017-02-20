Walter Creel | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTER CREEL

COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. Walter Creel, Jr., 74, of Cottageville, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Trident Medical Center.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11 am, Monday, February 20, 2017 at Little Rock Church Cemetery, Cottageville.

Born August 5, 1942 in Cottageville, he was a son of the late Walter Creel, Sr. and Ida Mae Creel. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. He dearly loved his family and friends and spending time with them sitting under the oak tree. He will always be remembered for his love of life.

Surviving are: his sons, Tommy Chad Creel and his fiancé, Hope of Walterboro and Timmy Deneo Creel of Cottageville; brothers, Clyde L. Creel and his wife Eunice and Esdorn Creel and his wife Barbara Jean, both of Cottageville; sister-in-law, Diane Creel of Cottageville; grandchildren, Thomas, Taylor, Londyn, Lexie, Timothy, Lance and Brittany; and a great grandchild, Kaitlyn.

