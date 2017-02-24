Volvo representatives talk to Rotary Club | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:46 pm

Two representatives from Volvo spoke at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Walterboro Rotary Club at the Veterans Victory House. Stephanie Mangini, corporate communications manager for Volvo Car U.S. Operations, and David McNair (second from left) of The McNair Group LLC, which works with Volvo, gave local Rotary members and guests and overview of the company. Volvo plans to complete its plant in Ridgeville in Berkeley County by 2018, adding 2,000 jobs and $4.8 million to S.C.’s economy. The company’s goal by 2025 is to offer a full line of self-driving and electric cars with 8,000 jobs including suppliers. At far left is Moultrie Plowden, Rotary program chairman, and at far right, Jeff Molinari, Rotary president.