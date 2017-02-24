Volvo representatives talk to Rotary Club | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 24, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:46 pm
Two representatives from Volvo spoke at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Walterboro Rotary Club at the Veterans Victory House. Stephanie Mangini, corporate communications manager for Volvo Car U.S. Operations, and David McNair (second from left) of The McNair Group LLC, which works with Volvo, gave local Rotary members and guests and overview of the company. Volvo plans to complete its plant in Ridgeville in Berkeley County by 2018, adding 2,000 jobs and $4.8 million to S.C.’s economy. The company’s goal by 2025 is to offer a full line of self-driving and electric cars with 8,000 jobs including suppliers. At far left is Moultrie Plowden, Rotary program chairman, and at far right, Jeff Molinari, Rotary president.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.