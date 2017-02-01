Velma Sue Frazier | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Velma Sue Frazier

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO-Mrs. Velma Sue Rhea Frazier, wife of Clyde T. Frazier, passed away Tuesday morning Jaunary 24, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family under the care of Hospice Care of South Carolina. She was 75.

Mrs. Frazier was born in Church Hill, TN April 13, 1941 a daughter of the late Ivan Rhea Sr. and Dollis Sykes Rhea. She graduated from Blountville High School and attended Sinclair College in Dayton Ohio. She was a retired School Bus Driver, and was a member of the Hendersonville Baptist Church. She was an avid speed walker, and won many races throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and taking part in any activity that involved the open water or the beach. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that will truly be missed.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by her children: Stephen S. “Steve” Frazier Sr. (Pam) of Walterboro, and Pamela D. Frazier (Carol) of Modesto, CA. She has two grandchildren, Payton F. Motley (Rob) and Stephen Scott Frazier Jr., as well as one great grandchild Piper F. Motley. She leaves behind four siblings: Chester and Carl Rhea of Kingsport, TN, and Howard Rhea and Wilma Thomas of Blountville, TN. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice Care of South Carolina and their devoted nurses Patricia, Allison and Pam, and to the ladies that were Mrs. Frazier’s devoted caregivers, Mary, Connie, Bernice and Jane.

The family received friends during a time of visitation Thursday evening January 26, 2017 from 6-8 PM at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 12:00 PM at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro was in charge of arrangements.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-2-17