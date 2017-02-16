Valentine’s Day: Love has no ending for Padgett | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The family and friends of long-time Belk’s employee Katelyn Padgett were determined to make sure a long-standing anniversary tradition continued after her boyfriend, Wayne “Pedro” Bennett, was killed in a shooting in Adam’s Run last October. So last Friday afternoon, on what would have been their 7-year anniversary as a couple, Padgett was surprised with 187 long-stemmed red roses.

Organized by her mother, Katie Padgett, the surprise was made possible by the many people who donated one or more red roses to the two huge bouquets put together by Gladys Murray Flower Shop.

“I want to thank everyone who helped make this possible for Katelyn,” said her mother. “I am so overwhelmed with emotion and genuinely appreciate everyone who helped make this day more bearable for her. I know he (Bennett) would be touched by all the people who were willing to help make today easier for her. It is amazing how blessings come from heaven through us on earth.”

The surprise delivery at Gladys Whidden Park moved Katelyn to tears. “I want to thank everyone who was part of making what would’ve been our seventh anniversary special,” said Katelyn. “As hard as today is to spend without him, I know he is smiling down on each of you for what you came together to accomplish for me today.”