Upgrade to wastewater treatment plant authorized | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:31 am

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young signs papers authorizing a $1.4 million upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The upgrade will improve sludge disposal and pave the way for future expansions of the plant for economic development purposes. Also pictured are City Manager Jeff Molinari, Utilities Director Wayne Crosby, City Clerk Betty Hudson and the city’s Bond Attorney Lawrence Flynn. The mayor and council recently approved the upgrade.