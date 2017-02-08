Two injured, dog missing after I-95 crash | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:17 am

An early morning crash on Feb. 7 sent two North Carolina residents to the hospital for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on I-95 near the 42-mile marker.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were sent to the crash on Feb.7 at 3:48 a.m.

A 1997 Nissan Pathfinder left the highway, went down the right side embankment and struck a large tree, causing heavy damage to the small SUV and trapping both occupants.

Paramedics arriving on the scene found the female passenger had sustained life-threatening injuries.

A second Fire-Rescue ambulance and rescue unit were requested to handle the extrication and medical assistance.

Rescue crews used hydraulic tools to remove the passenger side doors and move the dashboard off the patient.

Meanwhile, other firefighters usied a second set of tools to remove the driver’s door to free the driver.

Both patients were treated during the extrication process.

Once freed, the male driver was transported to Colleton Medical Center by ambulance.

A second ambulance transported the adult female passenger to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical in North Charleston for treatment of multiple traumatic and internal injuries.

Neither patient was wearing a seatbelt.

Two dogs were also in the vehicle when it crashed. One dog remained on the scene and did not appear to be injured. Colleton County Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of it.

The second dog fled the scene prior to Fire-Rescue’s arrival. The area was searched but the dog was not found.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.