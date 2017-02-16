Three-vehicle crash sends two to hospital | News | The Press and Standard

A three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bells Highway and Robertson Boulevard sent two people to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. Public safety personnel were sent to the intersection Feb. 14 at 7:10 a.m.

A 19-year-old female was transported by ambulance with minor injuries to Colleton Medical Center.

An adult female was trapped in a separate small SUV, which had collided with two other vehicles. Her car was pushed against a construction trailer that was stopped at the traffic signal.

No one was injured in the construction truck.

While one team of Colleton County firefighter-paramedics treated the woman, other crew members used rescue tools to remove portions of the vehicle to free her. She was then transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

Walterboro police and firefighters detoured traffic for over an hour while the accident was cleared. The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the crash.