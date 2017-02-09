Three attending local government workshop | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 9, 2017 11:15 am
Walterboro Mayor Bill Young welcomes members of the Municipal Association of S.C. and the S.C. Press Association at a workshop on covering local government today in Columbia. Also at the workshop are The Press and Standard Publisher Barry Moore, left, and Press reporter Cindy Crosby, right.
