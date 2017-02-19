Summer food meeting Feb. 23 at museum | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:32 am

The Office of Health and Nutrition will hold an informational meeting on the Summer Food Service Program on Thursday Feb. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market, 506 East Washington St. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m.

This meeting is for individuals or organizations interested in learning more about the Summer Food Service Program. Participants will review: sponsor and site responsibilities, site monitoring, delivery, scheduling, counting and claiming meals, staff training, marketing and other topics related to the program.

The S.C. Dept. of Education’s Office of Health and Nutrition offers the opportunity for local government agencies, school districts, faith-based and private nonprofit organizations to provide summer meals to children by becoming a sponsor or a summer meal site for the Summer Meals Program.

The Dept. of Education is seeking sponsors and meal sites for its Summer Food Service Program in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. Program sponsors can operate meal sites to feed students at sites such as schools, churches, recreation centers, hospital cafeterias, farmer’s markets, community and migrant centers, etc.. Sponsors are reimbursed for the approved meals that are served.

This program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the S.C. Dept. of Education to serve healthy meals to children during the summer months when school is not in session.

Interested participants should RSVP by Friday Feb. 17 at summerfood@ed.sc.gov or call Joann Minder at (803) 734-0527. For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, visit http://www.ed.sc.gov/districts-schools/nutrition/usda-summer-food-program/.