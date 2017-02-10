Stitching art: Quilt exhibit celebrates Black History Month | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 10:25 am

Lillie Fowler Singleton will show where her needle, thread and imagination have taken her as the February Artist of the Month at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market.

In honor of Black History Month, Singleton’s art focuses on the African-American experience.

“Most of the quilts are new,” Singleton said. “For the last couple of weeks, I have been working on five of them.” That work ended in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, just a few hours before she arrived at the museum to hang the quilts.

The finishing touches on the quilt celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “came to me this morning.” The King quilt, she added, was the first time that she had stitched a face onto a quilt. “It took a lot of time to get it right.”

One quilt, “Pick a Bale of Cotton,” draws on Singleton’s life growing up in Georgia. “When I was little I used to pick cotton,” she said.

Another, “I’ll Fly Away” is a tribute to the Emanuel Nine, those slain while attending bible study at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in downtown Charleston. The quilt shows nine doves flying up to the welcoming hand of God. The church steeple, located in a bottom corner, contains the names of the nine victims.

While many of the quilts are new, some, like the small trio of quilts entitled “Three Sisters,” have been works in progress for years.

Singleton said she began “Three Sisters” in 2012 and they hung unfinished for several years, waiting for the inspiration that would finish the piece.

Someone once suggested to Singleton that she place the artwork where she would routinely walk by it. Eventually it will tell you what it wants, she was told. “It finally spoke to me.”

Singleton’s love of sewing began at the age of 8 as she watched her mother, aunts, grandmother and great-aunts creating quilts and clothing.

She loves making quilts for her children, two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and friends.

Singleton, a graduate of Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Ga., is a retired Colleton County educator. She worked as a family and consumer science teacher for 30 years.

She also loves genealogy and has spent years researching her family’s history. She does workshops on African American genealogy and has written a book on her family’s history entitled “We Are All Family.”

Singleton’s artwork will be relocated to another part of the museum complex on Feb. 25 where they can be viewed as part of the museum’s Black History Month program.

On Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., the museum will play host to Bright Star Touring Theatre, a professional touring theater company based in Asheville.

During their visit to Walterboro, the actors will present “Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spies”, a 45-minute production that celebrates the stories of Black American heroes, important figures from American History.

“The goal of this show is to get audiences excited about moments in history which aren’t often talked about,” said David Ostergaard, the company’s founder. “Our actors have the unique task of researching and taking on the character traits of some of the bravest individuals from America’s past.”

Bright Star’s two Feb. 25 performances are free.

