Sorority holds ‘MLK Day of Service’ project | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:53 pm

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Xi Omega Omega Chapter, recently participated in the annual “MLK Day of Service” Project. This year, the chapter’s focus was on childhood hunger awareness initiatives and addressing the increasing number of households that do not have the financial resources to adequately feed their family. On Monday Jan. 16, Xi Omega Omega members, along with their 2017 debutantes, assembled over 100 weekend “snack packs,” each packed with non-perishable food items such as Vienna sausages, Capri-suns, cheese and crackers, beefaroni, fruit snacks, boxed cereal, etc. The weekend “snack packs” will be provided to select students attending St. George Middle School to take home on a weekly basis for a total of four weeks. Distributions began on Jan. 20. Four Xi Omega Omega members — Joyce Davis, Vennie Mitchell, Saundria Washington, and Sylvia Williams — are also Dorchester School District #4 employees. The Xi Omega Omega Chapter was chartered in Walterboro in 1983. Since then, the chapter has assisted in serving local needs in their members’ communities including St. George, Colleton County and Hampton County.