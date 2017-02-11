Silhouette artist Clay Rice to visit museum | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 10:27 am

Clay Rice is returning to where it all began.

Rice, who has gained international recognition as a silhouette artist, children’s author and song writer, will visit the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market on Feb. 15 from 3-6 p.m.

He will spend that time creating children’s silhouettes by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 843-549-2303. Each silhouette takes approximately five minutes with one child per time slot.

Silhouette prices are:

 $42 per person for two copies of the same person

 $10 for additional copies

 $24 5×7 frame and mat

 $62 Silhouette and Book package: choice of Clay Rice children’s book with the silhouette in back and two unframed silhouettes for the wall.

Clay learned the art of silhouette cutting from the best, sitting at the feet of his grandfather Carew Rice and watching as he practiced his free-hand silhouette artistry. Poet Carl Sandburg gave Carew Rice, who called Colleton County home, the title “America’s Greatest Silhouettist.”

Clay’s speed and accuracy with his silhouettes are unequalled. He can cut out a perfect silhouette in less than a minute.

His work has been featured in Country Living, Southern Living, The Washington Times, The Atlanta Constitution, Cookie Magazine, and has appeared on the CBS series, Army Wives.

Clay’s landscape scenes and children’s illustrations are collected worldwide and are currently on permanent display at the South Carolina State Museum.