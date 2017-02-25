Sign up to raise 4-H pullets | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 4:02 pm

It is that time of year again — time to sign up for the 2017 4-H Pullet Project. It may be cold now, but spring will be here before you know it and the days will be getting warmer. With that in mind, you may want to join the fun of raising chickens, either for the first time or as a veteran chicken grower.

There are other ways for youth to obtain baby chicks. However, by obtaining them through 4-H, youth have the opportunity to learn valuable lessons in the care and maintaining of the flock in a fun and engaging atmosphere with other youth.

Raising baby chicks from day one to egg-laying age can be a rewarding experience for 4-H youth across the Savannah Valley Region of South Carolina. This particular animal project is offered to youth between 5 and 19 who live in the following counties: Colleton, Hampton, Charleston, Dorchester, Beaufort, Jasper, Allendale, Barnwell, Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun. “With the success of past years, we are excited to conduct this project through the Colleton and Hampton Clemson Extension Offices,” said Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H agent.

“This has been one of our most popular projects, and one that does not require too much time, or expense, other than feed and shelter,” she said. This year youth can either order multiples of 12 or 25 chicks to raise over the summer. Chicks will be placed with the youth around the end of April. The breeds of chicks offered this year are Buff Orpingtons. Buffs are hearty, easy to raise, and lay large brown eggs.

To participate in this project, youth will need to complete an application form, available through the Colleton Clemson Extension Office, and pay a deposit of $35 for each 10 or $60 for each 25 chicks ordered.

On-line registration is available this year. Contact the Colleton Extension Office for the link. All applications are due by March 15. The deposit will be returned to the youth in the fall, after they satisfactorily complete the project and return five pullets (for those choosing 25) or three pullets (for those raising 12) for the Fall Auction. Proceeds from the auction will help offset the cost of offering the project and all prizes/awards that are given throughout the year. All remaining pullets are the 4-H members to keep for “free.” Youth will also have the opportunity to show their birds at area showmanship shows.

Youth who are not already a member of 4-H for the 2016-2017 year will be required to pay an additional membership fee of $10. With the membership, youth will receive a t-shirt and also have the opportunity to participate in other 4-H projects offered for the year including clubs, projects and numerous summer camps.

“The 4-H Pullet Project, like our other animal projects, is a rewarding experience for young people. They learn responsibility and caring, as well as a vast array of life skills that will help them grow into versatile, well-rounded adults. 4-H animal projects, such as the 4-H Pullet Project, encourage the process of ‘discovery’ of knowledge and solutions, and build competence and confidence,” Stuckey said.

To learn more about the 4-H Pullet Project and South Carolina 4-H programs contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H Agent, by email at dstucke@clemson.edu or phone at 843-549-2595, Ext. 128.