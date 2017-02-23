School board hears CNT presentation | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 23, 2017 at 3:38 pm

CNT PRESENTATION. Samantha Calcutt was one of three CNT seniors to participate in a presentation to the Colleton County School Board, stating how she has benefited from her experience in project-based learning.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County School District met Tuesday Feb. 14 at the Colleton Annex Learning Center.

Superintendent of Education Dr. Franklin L. Foster gave a report to the board, which included dates for the SCSBA Convention held Feb. 16-19 in Hilton Head and the board retreat to be held March 4.

Foster then turned the floor over to Cougar New Tech for a presentation, “What CNT Means to Me — An Overview and Senior Perspective,” a review of the information given during an earlier Lunch and Learn held at Colleton County High School.

The following curriculum and instructional updates and informational items were presented during the meeting:

Kathryn King Cristaldi of the Medical University of S.C. gave a presentation on a potential partnership with MUSC for a school telehealth program.

Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center students attended the Top Tech Challenge in Mooresville, N.C., on Feb. 3-4.

CCHS Entrepreneurship/Marketing/Advertising students will attend Career in Sports Day, March 31 at Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte.

CCHS NJROTC will attend a staff retreat for Army National Guard Training in Eastover, Feb. 16-18.

CCHS Future Business Leaders of America will attend the State Competition/Leadership Conference in North Charleston March 17-19.

Pre-K and Kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year started Wednesday Feb. 15.

Summer Reading Camp will be held June 12–July 20 and will serve approximately 100 third-grade students.

21st Century Robotics Camp will be held June 19–July 20 and will serve approximately 150 students.

National School Counseling Week 2017 was held Feb. 6-10 with a focus on the contributions of school counselors.

The Youth Retreat will be held April 27 with the theme “#Goals.” There will be 100 students participating from both CCMS Ambassadors and CCHS Cougar Mentors.

In the Special Services Report, it was noted the SCDE Office of Operations and Support will review the CCSD’s Medicaid files for 2015-16 on March 9.

In the Federal Programs update, the CCSD requested $60,000 to operate the 2017 Summer Migrant Program and announced the McKinney Vento $30,000 award for 2016-17 is being processed by the SCDE.

Also in the Federal Programs update, the district has been awarded $124,022 to support initiatives serving rural district. Money will be used for district-wide software for teacher professional development, support of a teaching position and support of migrant education.