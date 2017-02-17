Sanders awarded Rashee Hodges Memorial Scholarship | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Jami Sanders, Hodges’ long-time friend and former teammate, was awarded the first-ever Rashee Hodges Scholarship for the spring semester at USC Salkehatchie.

USC Salk recently established the scholarship in memory of the former Indian basketball standout who was killed late last year in a hit-and-run in Richland County. Hodges was attending Benedict College in Columbia, where he signed a basketball scholarship last August to continue his education and basketball career following his career at Salk.

“We are extremely excited to announce the Rashee Hodges Scholarship with the hope of carrying out his legacy for years to come. Rashee was the ideal student athlete. He was dedicated to his studies, was an extremely hard worker and was a role model to many in our community,” said Salk Head Coach Corey Hendren

“The scholarship is going to be awarded to a basketball player who demonstrates the dedication to academics, strong work ethic and true understanding of teamwork as evidenced by Rashee,” said Jane Brewer, associate dean of student services, director of East Campus and athletic director for USC Salkehatchie.

Sanders, a sophomore wing for the Indians, was touched to be named the first recipient of the scholarship named after his friend. “It means a lot to me,” said Sanders. “I am very appreciative. I think he would have wanted me to receive this honor because of how close we were.”

“Jami is the perfect choice for the Rashee Hodges Scholarship,” said Hendren. “He played with Rashee at Colleton County High and at USC Salkehatchie. More importantly, Jami embodies many of the qualities we saw in Rashee. He is a great student, hard worker and the ultimate team player.”

The Rashee Hodges Memorial Scholarship will be an ongoing scholarship. Contributions are now being accepted to help fund it for the future. Persons interested in donating may send checks made payable to USC Salkehatchie Basketball to the attention of Jane Brewer, USC Salkehatchie, P.O. Box 1337, Walterboro, S.C. 29488. Rashee Hodges should be named in the check memo line.