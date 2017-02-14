Ryan Luther Still | Obituary | The Press and Standard

RYAN LUTHER STILL

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO-Mr. Ryan Luther Still, 82, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 10, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm, Monday, February 13, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Avenue, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Doctor’s Creek Baptist Church, 126 Doctor’s Creek Road, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Monday afternoon from 1 until 3 pm at the church.

Born January 16, 1935 in Blackville, he was a son of the late Ryan Victor Still and Pearl Bernice Lane Still. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a licensed insurance agent and worked for Independent Life Insurance Company for 26 years. After retiring from the insurance business, he followed his passion and became a Paramedic. Over the years, he touched the lives of many that he worked with at different rescue squads and the lives of the people that he helped. Mr. Ryan, known as “Pappy”, will always be remembered for the care he gave to so many and for the love that he showed to everyone. He was the oldest Paramedic still working in SC.

Mr. Still was a licensed pilot and taught flying lessons for 34 years. He taught EMS classes and ACLS classes for many years. He was a member of the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge No. 338. One of his other passions in life was participating in Civil War Reenactments. He was an active member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans-Hampton Legion. He loved his animals and especially his horses. He was a Christian man, who dearly loved the Lord. He loved his family and centered his life around them and loved his friends as his family.

Surviving are: his lifelong companion, Norma Lowery Weeks of Walterboro; children, Steve Weeks and his wife Jennifer of Walterboro, Victor Still of Walterboro, and Lynn Wilson and her husband Brian of Vance; sisters, Janice Wallace of Gresham, SC and Peggy Ames of Wilmington, NC; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Rodney Still and Rudy Still.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-16-17