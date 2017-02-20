Ronnie Groves | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2017 at 2:50 pm

RONNIE GROVES.

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO-Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Mitchell Groves, Jr., 51, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Hospice of Charleston in Mount Pleasant.

Funeral services were held at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon, February 17, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home, Walterboro Chapel. Interment followed in Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.

Born October 14, 1965 in Walterboro and was a son of Ronald Mitchell Groves, Sr. and Dorothy Searson Minton. He was a truck driver and was highly recognized for his precision, safety and mileage. He was known as “Hollywood” by all of his friends. He loved fishing and listening to old school music. Ronnie loved his family and his dog, “Buddy”. He was a great son and father. Everyone who knew Ronnie loved him.

Surviving are: his mother, Dot Searson Minton and her husband David of Walterboro; his father, Mickey Groves of Walterboro; son, Trevor Jarred Groves of Walterboro; step-daughter, Michelle Thomas Herndon of Walterboro and her children, Ethan, Cody, Alexis and Jaycee; brothers, Curtis Groves of Walterboro and Mitch Groves of Walterboro; sisters, Ashley Thomas of Walterboro and Nicki Donnelly of Mount Pleasant; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Cayce Groves

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-23-17