Rice Festival 2017: T-shirts on sale, new events planned | News | The Press and Standard

It’s that time of year again. T-shirts for the 42nd annual Colleton County Rice Festival are now on sale for businesses wanting shirts with their logo on the sleeves. Shirts will go on sale to the public April 1.

This year’s festival entertainment will bring back a favorite — the All-American Lumberjack Show — and introduce a new event: The Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular. The science show combines family humor with educational material for kids, who can learn about basic science concepts and developing hypotheses on what will happen with each science experiment. The show contains fast-paced antics, clean humor, visual props, audience participation and science experiments, complete with explosions, led by “Dr. Beaker.”

The 2017 Rice Festival kicks off with the Rice Festival Pageant on April 1 in the Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center.

The annual Tour de Lowcountry Bike Ride, a 30-mile tour of the Lowcountry, will be April 22 starting at 8 a.m., followed by the Taste of Walterboro on April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Colleton Museum.

Friday and Saturday shows include the lumberjacks and science show, in addition to traditional stage performances by area schools and performers, plus arts and crafts, a carnival and food vendors.

Friday’s highlights include the cornhole tournament, Port Authority Band at 7 p.m. and the annual fireworks display.

On Saturday, events will open with the Rice Run, parade, Rice Festival Dog Show and conclude with a dance featuring the East Coast Party Band from 8 p.m.-midnight for those 21 and older.

The festival will conclude on Sunday with tennis and golf tournaments.

Sponsor/partner packages are still available for any dollar amount, allowing the sponsor’s message to reach the nearly 20,000 who attend each year’s festival. For information on sponsorships or t-shirts (which are $15 each regardless of size), call 843-549-1079. Entry forms for all events are available at www.ricefestival.org.