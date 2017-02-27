Rec Center evaluations for Angels and Ponytails today, Minors/Majors Tuesday | Sports | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County Recreation Center will be holding player evaluations for softball (Angels and Ponytails Only) on Monday, February 27th. Angels (ages 9-10) will start a (ages 11-12) at 7 p.m.. Players are asked to show up 15 minutes prior to start time to get checked in.

Baseball evaluations (Minors and Majors Only) will beheld Tuesday, February 28. Minors (ages 9-10) will start at 6:00pm and Majors (ages 11-12) at 7 p.m.. Players are asked to show up 15 minutes prior to start time to get checked in.t 6:00pm

Wee Ball Age 4 (Girls must be 4 on Jan 1 and boys must be 4 on Apr 30 2017)

T-Ball Boys ages 5-6 (Must be 5-6 on April, 30 2017)

Coach Pitch Boys ages 7-8 (Must be 7-8 on April, 30 2017)

Minors Boys ages 9-10 (Must be 9-10 on April, 30 2017)

Majors Boys ages 11-12 (Must be 11-12 on April, 30 2017)

Dixie Boys ages 13-14 (Must be 13-14 on April, 30 2017)

Sweet Tees Girls ages 5-6 (Must be 5-6 on Jan 1, 2017)

Darlings Girls ages 7-8 (Must be 7-8 on Jan 1, 2017)

Angels Girls ages 9-10 (Must be 9-10 on Jan 1, 2017)

Ponytails Girls ages 11-12 (Must be 11-12 on Jan 1, 2017)

Dixie Girls ages 13-15 (Must be 13-15 on Jan 1, 2017)

Please Note:

Children must not to be dropped off for practices or games for any sport without adult supervision. For the safety of your child(ren), they must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older and must be picked up on time. If they are not picked up by the time the park closes at 8:00pm, the Sheriff’s office will be notified. Unfortunately this has become common practice and will no longer be tolerated. Our main concern is your child’s safety. If your child’s coach is willing to accept responsibility for your child, he/she must notify the athletic department in advance.