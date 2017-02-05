Quitting should never be an option | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017

Do you remember your days on the playground as a young child when things were not going your way? What was your response? “I quit!” That was a response that made you feel better no matter how angry you were. That was too easy.

As an adult, those days are long gone. To take that kind of attitude now will get you nowhere, just as it did during that time, but you were too young to understand at that time. English poet Edgar Guest, known for his sentimental, optimistic poetry, penned, “When things go wrong, as they sometimes will, When the road you’re trudging seems all uphill, When the funds are low and debts are high, And you want to smile but have to sigh.When care is pressing you down a bit, Rest, if you must, but don’t you quit.”

The speaker is telling us that things are going to be challenging at times in our lives, but it is all a part of life. When life’s woes get to us, we must find another avenue to get us through, but quitting should never be an option. Psalm 40 so eloquently explains how we have to wait on the Lord when things beset us. Verses 1-3 (NIV) open with optimism and give us the encouragement to hold on for our breakthrough: “I waited patiently for the Lord; he turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; he set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him.”

Then why do so many people quit in midstream and never find their breakthrough? Maybe it can be attributed to the following: a poor lack of judgement, multiple disappointments with no one to guide them through, listening to negativity, low self-esteem, bad advice, or “excuse-driven.” When most people give up so easily, it is that they do not have a solid relationship with God; therefore, the aforementioned reasons easily come into play.

Life can deal you some difficult blows that will sometimes make you feel as if your whole world is about to come to an end. However, if you are deeply rooted in Christ, there is your answer while waiting on your breakthrough. He will see you through. There is a quote that says, “If God brings you to it, He will bring you through it.”

Sometimes, right at the moment that we are ready to give up, our breakthrough is just around the corner. James 1:12 (ESV) says, “Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.” If it ever comes upon you again to give up so easily, remember President Abraham Lincoln’s “road to the White House,” and then reflect on Psalm 40 in its entirety.

 1816: His family was forced out of their home. He had to work to support them.

 1818: His mother died.

 1831: Failed in business.

 1832: Ran for state legislature — lost.

 l832: Lost his job — wanted to go to law school but couldn’t get in.

 1833: Borrowed some money from a friend to begin a business and by the end of the year he was bankrupt. He spent the next 17 years of his life paying off this debt.

 1834: Ran for state legislature again — won.

 1835: Was engaged to be married, sweetheart died and his heart was broken.

 1836: Had a total nervous breakdown and was in bed for six months.

 1838: Sought to become speaker of the state legislature — defeated.

 1840: Sought to become elector — defeated.

 1843: Ran for Congress — lost.

 1846: Ran for Congress again — this time he won — went to Washington and did a good job.

 1848: Ran for re-election to Congress — lost.

 1849: Sought the job of land officer in his home state — rejected.

 1854: Ran for Senate of the United States — lost.

 1856: Sought the vice-presidential nomination at his party’s national convention — got less than 100 votes.

 1858: Ran for U.S. Senate again — again he lost.

 1860: Elected president of the United States.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)