Preparing for Prom: CCHS to give out early dismissal forms for prom on Friday | News | The Press and Standard

Preparing for Prom: CCHS to give out early dismissal forms for prom on Friday

From 2015 Prom Fashion Show

An early dismissal form will be distributed to Colleton County High School students this Friday March 3 for the 2017 CCHS Prom. This form will eliminate the need for the parent to come to the attendance office on Friday April 7 to sign out their student.

This form should be signed by a parent/guardian and returned to the CCHS attendance office no later than Thursday March 30. Attendance clerks will call the parent to verify the signature on the form.

For the students’ safety, call-in signouts will not be allowed on Friday April 7.

On Prom Friday, students will be released at the beginning of the fourth block (11:20 a.m.) Those picking up students should park in the student pickup lane. Students will be given a pass to serve as his/her permission for dismissal from class and should report directly to their mode of transportation. Students who drive to school should report to the student parking lot and leave campus immediately.