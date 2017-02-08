Police chief reveals threats at Cottageville council meeting | News | The Press and Standard

SLED investigating threatening letter.

By JULIE HOFF

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating threats made against Cottageville Police Chief Jeffery “JD” Cook and his officers.

At Town Council’s Feb. 6 meeting, councilmember Betty Rhode objected to Mayor Tim Grimsley’s decision to move police headquarters from the rear of the town’s municipal complex to four rooms in the front — where a branch of the Colleton County Library was to be located.

“That is not what we promised the library board,” Rhode said. “It will now be at the far end of the building, moved without council approval.”

Mayor Tim Grimsley said he made the decision after Cook received an unsigned, threatening letter.

“Two weeks after Baton Rouge, I received death threats against me and my officers. SLED got involved, the FBI got involved,” Cook said.

“I didn’t want to get ambushed and killed driving around back at 4:45 a.m. I have a four-year-old daughter,” he said.

On July 17, 2016, two police officers and a sheriff’s deputy were killed in an ambush in Baton Rouge, La., following threats made against Baton Rouge police.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry on Feb. 7 confirmed the threat: “We do have a case on a threatening letter sent to Chief Cook. We’re still investigating,” he said. A call to the FBI field office in Columbia was not immediately returned.

Grimsley said he made the decision to move police headquarters because “when it comes to our police officers, I want to keep them safe.”

When Rhode argued that residents won’t drive behind the building to utilize the library, Grimsley replied, “I figured a small library in back is better than no library at all.”

A branch library has been in the works for several years, with Rhode, a retired librarian, spearheading the effort. Rhode said she spoke to Cook after the meeting, “to make sure there were no bad feelings.”

In other police news:

 Cook said officers had 882 “contacts with the public” in January: 643 property checks, 35 calls for service and 15 warrants served.

 Officer Michael Chestnut resigned, and a new officer, Tera Andre, formerly of the South Carolina Highway patrol, was hired.

 The department purchased two new Tasers, at $1,200 each, with funds from the emergency preparedness fund. When Rhode noted that council had not voted on the purchase, Grimsley said he had given Cook permission.

 Also at the meeting, resident Tina Peterson asked council to address the issue of speeders on Griffith Acres Road.

“My family likes to be outside. We have a horse, we ride our bikes, but it is so dangerous now,” she said. “I’ve actually screamed at drivers to slow down.”

Cook, who noted the department has issued 85 citations in the last six months on Griffith Acres Road, said he’d step up police presence in the area.

In other developments, Grimsley said council is waiting for approval from an attorney before entering a new lease-purchase agreement with Arres, LLC, a solar panel company currently renting the former Town Hall on Highway 17-A.

Under the proposed new agreement, the company will own the property after paying the town $10,000 per month for 10 months.

The funds are earmarked for paying off assessments owed to the state, Grimsley said.