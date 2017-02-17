Playoff Bound: Lady Cougars finish third in Region 8-AAAA | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

When Coach Perry Smalls was named head basketball coach for the Colleton County Lady Cougars on June 15, 2015, he planned on taking the struggling program and “building it day-by-day – every day.” He made it his goal to return the program to its former glory, when the Lady Cougars made the playoffs every year from 2007 to 2014 and won the region title five times.

Smalls accomplished part of that goal last week when the Lady Cougars finished third in the realigned Region 8-AAAA and clinched a playoff spot.

The Lady Cougars (12-9, 4-6) are scheduled to travel to Crestwood High School in Sumter on Tuesday Feb. 14 to take on the Lady Knights in round one of the SCHSL AAAA playoffs. Crestwood enters Tuesday’s game at 21-2 overall, 8-0 in Region 6-AAAA and ranked No. 6 in the state.

Colleton County will be without their leading scorer Jasmine Stanley, due to a season-ending knee injury sustained last week.

In their final regular season games last week, Colleton County struggled to find their footing on the court. On Senior Night against Berkeley on Feb. 7, the Lady Cougars lost 42-34. Scha’Mari Stephens led CCHS on the boards, scoring 16 points. Omari Kirkland scored 7 points, while Jada Frazier added 5 points. Also scoring: Kari Edwards 4 and Tiyrah Green 2.

“We really didn’t play well this game,” said Smalls. “We have to find someone to step up and play big for us. We just have so many girls hurt right now.”

Against Stall last Thursday, Colleton County continued to struggle without its leading shooter Stanley, losing 35-34. Stephens had 16 points in the effort and Frazier had 3 points. Other scoring included: Kirkland 3, Savage 3.

“This game came down to who could make the big shot,” said Smalls. “Both teams played evenly and well. Again, we must make free throws to win. We had our chances, but we turned the ball over too much.”